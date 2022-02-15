Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Announce They’re Back Together After Splitting Up Nearly 5 Months Ago [Photo]

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi are back together, the longtime couple revealed on Instagram Tuesday.

via: Rap-Up

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a series of romantic photos of themselves showing PDA in the halls of The Bowery hotel in New York.

“Love heals . Proud of us,” Miguel captioned the pics, while Nazanin wrote, “When you put the work in and it works out.”

They both signed it “The Pimentel’s.”

Back in September, the longtime couple announced that they had split after nearly two decades together.

“After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now,” said a rep for the couple. “The couple both wish each other well.”

The high school sweethearts went on their first date in 2005 and got engaged in January 2016. They were married in an intimate ceremony in Simi Valley, Calif. in November 2018.

Their friends celebrated their reunion including Melanie Fiona, who commented, “Meant to be.”

As for what’s new with Miguel, the singer fittingly joined Diplo for the new song “Don’t Forget My Love” last week. It will be a part of the DJ’s first solo album in 18 years—the 14-track project titled Diplo—which arrives next month.