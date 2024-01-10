Kanye West Sued For Assault By Man Who Asked for Autograph, Alleged Victim Says Incident Left Him Disfigured

Kanye West is being sued by an autograph hunter who claimed he was punched by the singer when he asked for his signature.

via: Radar Online

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the alleged victim Justin Poplawski filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court.

In his filing, Poplawski claimed he is a well-respected autograph dealer who had previously obtained West’s autograph without incident.

On January 13, 2022, Poplawski said he was standing outside the Soho Warehouse in Downtown Los Angeles waiting for West.

He said West left the building and shouted at him, “I’m going to make a f—— example out of you” and referenced his “f—— divorce” from Kim Kardashian.

The suit said West then shouted at the autograph seeker, “Go the f— [out of] here before I beat you the f— up. I’m going to make an f—– example out of you.”

Poplawski said West then struck him. The autograph seeker said West then asked him,” So do you want to get attacked for real?”

Poplawski said he requested an apology from West but he told him, “apology for what?” and then allegedly struck him additional times “severely injuring him.”

The alleged victim said West screamed at his associates that they should “go to the f—— house and get my f—– kids.” Poplawski said West then yelled at one of his associates who told him to stop.

Poplawski’s lawsuit demanded unspecified damages for the alleged past and future medical bills, past and future lost earnings and the mental pain and suffering along with disfigurement caused by the attack.

Following the incident, the autograph seeker told The Sun, “Right now I’m just trying to live life and get back home. I still have other things to take care of.”

As RadarOnline.com first reported, West recently scored one legal win after his ex-business manager dismissed the $4.5 million breach of contract lawsuit against the entertainer.

However, West still faces lawsuits brought by his ex-employee, former teachers at his Donda Academy, and even his ex-business partner The Gap, who sued him for $2 million.

On top of that, West and his businesses were hit with tax liens totaling $1 million.