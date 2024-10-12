Kanye West Sued For Alleged Assault At Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Studio

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Kanye West’s former assistant has reportedly filed a new 88-page lawsuit against him including various disturbing allegations, according to alleged court documents reportedly obtained by Daily Mail.

Influencer and former OnlyFans star Lauren Pisciotta sued West in June for allegedly sexually harassing and stalking her while she worked for him in 2021-22.

Now, a new 88-page updated lawsuit filed on Friday night and obtained by DailyMail.com makes dozens of new disturbing claims.

Advertisement

Pisciotta detailed West’s alleged sick sexual obsessions, and his fetish for also wanting to sleep with his targets’ mothers – including his wife Bianca Censori’s family.

The lawsuit delves into his allegedly infamous sex parties and the full horror of his neo-Nazi views that included hate-filled rants and forcing staff to draw swastikas.

She also claimed West promised to pay her a $4 million a year salary, bragged about it to Jay-Z, then wrongfully fired her and reneged on a $3 million severance payout.

West denied the claims in her original lawsuit, calling them ‘baseless’ and accused her of ‘blackmail and extortion’, but has yet to file a defense.

Advertisement

But her most serious claim was that years before she worked for him, he drugged and raped her – only allegedly confessing in his last weeks as her boss.

Pisciotta claimed she met West when he invited her client, a musician, to a studio session and party he co-hosted with his friend Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

West announced that everyone at the event at the Santa Monica studio had to drink if they wanted to stay, and she was handed a beverage by West himself.

Pisciotta after a few sips ‘suddenly started to feel disorientated and… began to slip into an altered and highly impaired state’, the lawsuit read.

Advertisement

‘She felt less in control of her body and speech and that is where [her] memories of the night escape her,’ it claimed.

The next day, she felt ‘ashamed and embarrassed’ that she couldn’t remember the evening and her musician client refused to discuss what happened.

Pisciotta claimed she only learned years later why her client ‘was too traumatized and disturbed to speak about that night’.

After years of believing she was drugged by a studio assistant but escaped without being molested, she allegedly learned the truth from West.

Advertisement

She claimed that not long before he fired her in November 2022, he was enraged about a comment his ex-wife made about him and Pisciotta having an affair while he was still married.

The ex-wife’s name was withheld in the lawsuit, but West’s only wife besides Censori was Kim Kardashian, who divorced him earlier in 2022.

Pisciotta told West she wanted to send Kardashian a text to clear things up with her, as it ‘appeared she was under the wrong impression’ about them.

However, she claimed West told her she couldn’t send a message denying they were ever intimate, due to what happened at the Santa Monica party.

Advertisement

‘We did kind of hook up a little one time,’ the lawsuit claimed West told her.

‘[West] then immediately proceeded to reminisce about the time he was referring to… where he “hooked up” with [Pisciotta] after she had been drugged,’ the lawsuit claimed.

Pisciotta claimed West had told Kardashian they ‘hooked up’ but ‘left out the true nature and severity of what he did to [her]’.

Had Kardashian ‘been told the truth and known [Pisciotta] was in fact drugged and sexually assaulted by Kanye West’ she would never have made the comment, the lawsuit claimed.

Advertisement

A shocked Pisciotta claimed she told West she had no memory of the night, and he laughed, saying ‘women love to say they don’t remember’, then changed the subject.

Pisciotta’s lawsuit claimed West’s true nature was ‘predatory, aggressive, compulsive, vulgar, perverse, and frighteningly calculative’.

It called him a ‘premeditative and sadistic groomer’ who used his fame and position to feed his ‘insatiable sexual gratification’ and ‘animalistic desires’ that have ‘little boundaries’.

The lawsuit claimed he often had sex with employees and a ‘rotating list of guests’ in his Yeezy company’s offices.

Advertisement

Employees were ordered to construct makeshift bedrooms consisting of a mattress on the floor, pillows and a blanket in a room or even just a closet.

He also used the staff bathrooms and changing rooms, the lawsuit claimed.

West had a ‘kink’ for wanting to have sex with mothers of his sexual targets, as well as them, which he frequently talked about, the lawsuit claimed.

He allegedly sent Pisciotta a screenshot on September 28, 2022, of a text conversation between him and Censori about wanting to have sex with her mother.

Advertisement

‘i wanna f**k your mum. Before she leaves,’ he wrote, the lawsuit claimed.

According to the filing, he asked Pisciotta: ‘Should I add I meant I want you to watch me f**k your mom’.

Another time, he allegedly texted Pisciotta on September 13, 2022, about an ‘A-list fashion model’ he was ‘determined’ to have sex with, and requested she model for his sunglasses campaign.

‘Is [young A-list fashion model] better for me than [different A-list fashion model]? How do I tell her I need to f**k her mom baaad’.

Advertisement

Another time on June 14, 2022, he allegedly texted her about a sexual encounter with a model.

‘I feel like you could be a spectator… I just feel like she needs an audience. A beautiful audience lol,’ he wrote in a text, the lawsuit claimed.

One time, Pisciotta informed him of a delay with Japanese work visas, and she claimed he replied with a bizarre string of texts.

‘So I’ll come back to LA. I do wanna see my kids,’ he wrote, before reverting to type.

Advertisement

‘Aaaaaaaaand there’s soooo much p***y in LA I may rent a room, take the honey pack, drink some tequila and just take appointments,’ he allegedly added.

‘I’m a great guy and dad. But I love bad b***hes and I love to f**k the s**t outa bad b***hes and make them fall in love too.’

Pisciotta claimed Kanye used his connections at companies like Adidas and Gap to get work visas to traffic women into the US for sex.

They were given ‘obscure job titles’ at his companies and had them sign NDAs about their experiences.

Advertisement

But he was ‘brazenly open’ with Pisciotta and other staff about it, giving them ‘grotesque details’ and always filmed it so they could ‘get the full picture’, the lawsuit claimed.

The lawsuit claimed West often ‘offered up’ his sexual partners, employees, and women he trafficked as ‘gifts’ to his friends and colleagues, both to ‘make himself look and feel cool’ and to gain an upper hand in business negotiations.

One was called a ‘gift straight from Russia’.

Pisciotta claimed he tried to ‘gift’ her too, but without success – including one time that the man he offered her to, an A-list celebrity, warned her about it.

Advertisement

The lawsuit detailed how West frequently hosted sex parties at hotels like the Nobu Ryokan Malibu hotel, Beverly Hills Waldorf Astoria and San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

via: Daily Mail

For more details of the suit, click here.