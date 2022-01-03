Kanye West Has Started Working on ‘Donda 2’ [Video]

After delivering his 10th studio album Donda last year, Ye has already begun creating the follow-up.

In an interview with Complex, Steven Victor says that Ye is back in the studio working on DONDA 2.

“Ye has started working on his new masterpiece DONDA 2,” said Victor, who is COO at G.O.O.D. Music and SVP of A&R at Universal Music Group.

After a series of delays and listening events, Ye’s 10th studio album was finally released to streaming services in late August featuring appearances from JAY-Z, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, and more. It topped the Billboard 200 and was certified gold, earning Grammy nominations for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album.

In November, he released a deluxe version of the 27-track album with five additional songs, including a collaboration with André 3000.

While details remain scarce, Kanye was recently in the studio with Scarface. Fans are also hopeful for a Drake collaboration after the two squashed their beef and reunited during a benefit concert for Larry Hoover last month.

