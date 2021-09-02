Kanye West Seems to Hint at Cheating on Kim Kardashian 'After 2 Kids' in New Song 'Hurricane'

Did Kanye West admit to cheating on Kim Kardashian? It sure sounds like it.

via People:

In his new song “Hurricane,” which is featured on his recently-released tenth studio album Donda, the 44-year-old rapper seemingly hints that he had cheated on estranged wife Kim Kardashian West after welcoming their first two children together.

“Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin’,” he raps on the track.

A source tells PEOPLE that the lyrics are “in a way [Kanye’s] testimony of everything he did wrong and his apology and taking accountability.”

A representative for West did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In the lyrics, West also appears to reference the California mansion he once shared with Kardashian West, 40, that had been featured in an issue of Architectural Digest last year.

“Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it,” he raps. “Genius gone clueless, it’s a whole lot to risk.”

“Hurricane” isn’t the only track on West’s new album that seems to reference Kardashian West.

On “Lord I Need You,” West appears to allude to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and how she made appearances at his Donda listening parties with their children: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2.

“Time and space is a luxury / But you came here to show that you’re still in love with me,” he raps.

West and Kardashian West started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in May 2014. This February, Kardashian West filed for divorce from the artist after the pair weathered a tumultuous year together that included West’s unsuccessful presidential bid.

An insider recently told PEOPLE that though the SKIMS founder has been publicly supporting West at his listening parties, including appearing in a recreation of their 2014 wedding, she is still moving forward with the divorce.

“They have come a long way since Kim filed for divorce,” a source said of the former couple. “It’s taken them months to get to this point. Kim is happy that they get along and that things are amicable.”

The insider added that the pair’s focus has shifted away from their personal issues to their children.

“The kids will always be her number one priority. She wants to have a friendly relationship with Kanye, because it benefits the kids,” the source said.

“Filing for divorce was always the most difficult decision for Kim. She only filed because they had issues that they couldn’t solve. She will always love Kanye though,” said the insider, adding, “Right now, she is not calling [the divorce] off though.”

We’re sure Kanye has a LOT more he needs to ‘fess up to.