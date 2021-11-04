Kanye West Says Signing Big Sean Was the Worst Thing He's Ever Done, Big Sean Responds [Video]

Kanye West is not happy with Big Sean.

In an interview with Drink Champs, Kanye was asked who he would choose between Big Sean and Pusha T.

Both artists were signed to Kanye’s G.O.O.D. music, but recently Big Sean went independent.

During the interview. N.O.R.E. asked Kanye, “Pusha or Big Sean?”

Kanye started off by saying, “Oh. I love this. Let me tell you.”

He then got up from his seat to grab a fake tombstone with the letters R.I.P.

“I already decided that when I die, on my tombstone it’s gonna say, ‘I deserve to be here I signed Big Sean,'” he continued.

N.O.R.E., asking for clarity said, “So, I’m not quite sure of your pick…Big Sean over Pusha T?”

Kanye fired back, “No, I’m saying the worst thing I’ve ever did was sign Big Sean.”

Yikes.

Kanye went on to explain that Big Sean and John Legend — who was also signed to G.O.O.D. Music at one point — spoke ill of him and his failed presidential run.

“Nah, man. Look…they let…I know this man’s momma, bro,” Ye lamented, presumably referring to Big Sean. “I changed this man’s family. And both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life. And that’s some sellout shit. And I don’t rock with neither of them and I need my apology. I ain’t saying they ain’t gon’ change, but niggas is scared.”

Big Sean took to Twitter to react to Kanye’s words.

???????????????????????????? — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 5, 2021

Was just wit this man, he ain’t say none of that!!! And this was after the interview! I’m dying laughing at you @kanyewest ? pic.twitter.com/xUJNlolKf0 — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 5, 2021

That’s a forever brotherhood, but business wise, I had to start getting a bigger cut! I worked my way out that deal. https://t.co/6WRoUsQt3r — Sean Don (@BigSean) October 29, 2021

Watch Kanye speak on it below.

Kanye West said the worst thing he ever did was sign Big Sean and he no longer rocking with him or John Legend for switching up when he ran for office. pic.twitter.com/MN7Bt5ZzTw — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) November 5, 2021