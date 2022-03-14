Kanye West Says He's Not 'Ramped Up,' Says He Made Those Videos Because Kim Ignored His Text

Kanye West is offering an explanation for why he took to social media to continue to harass ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

In a new Instagram post, Kanye says he made the videos because Kim wouldn’t respond to his text about bringing the kids to Sunday Service.

Interestingly enough, in his initial posts Kanye said Kim told him that North wasn’t going to Sunday Service because she had a sleepover the night before — and that certainly sounds like a response to us — but we digress…

Kanye wrote:

Ok ok magazine What do you mean wild claims ???? My kids were not allowed to go to Sunday Service yesterday and there’s multiple times where the schedules were changed last minute Which alienated me as a parent which is illegal thank God My family has been broken My name has been dragged and dropped The boyfriend been trying to play with me since SNL skits I was called a stalker by random has beens There’s multiple attempts to gas light me SKETE called this “legally single” person my wife I am not ramped up I successfully avoided doing anything that would give them reason to put a restraining order on me She think it’s funny to try to drive me over the edge but I didn’t let them Y’all can’t judge my state of well being based on the amount of time I leave an instagram post up or me using my platform to ensure that I stay consistent in my children’s lives A lot of baby mamas play like this across the world But nobody finna play with me or my children I know that Kim and SKETE are pawns in a bigger game Lord forgive them I made those videos because she ignored my text about bringing my children to church then had her boyfriend text me and brag about being in bed with “my wife” Then tell me “he could help me”

The fact Kanye is even concerned about a restraining order is very telling of his behavior and intentions.