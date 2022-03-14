WWE Legend Scott Hall Dead at 63 [Photos + Video]

Hall of Fame wrestler Scott Hall died Monday at the age of 63, WWE has confirmed.

WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jgqL3WizOS — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion had been on life support since Saturday after suffering serious complications from hip replacement surgery, per PWTorch.

Longtime friend and former tag team partner Kevin Nash paid tribute to Hall on Monday, announcing his family’s intent to remove him from life support.

“Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support. I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else,” Nash wrote. “My heart is broken and I’m so very f—king sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present.”

Scott Hall started wrestling at the WWF from 1992-1996 as Razor Ramon, aka “The Bad Guy,” a suave Cuban American bully from Miami — always seen with a toothpick in his mouth — inspired by Scarface’s Tony Montana and Manny Ribera.

He wrestled in WCW from 1996-2000 under his own name, forming the Outsiders with Nash, and then the NWO with Hogan and Nash.

Hall was also a member of The Kliq, a backstage friend group that included Nash, Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Sean Waltman (The 1-2-3 Kid/X-Pac).

Hall was twice inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame: in 2014 as Razor Ramon and in 2020 as a member of the NWO.