Kanye West Says He ‘Bootlegs’ Onlyfans [Photo + Video]

Kanye West’s explosive interview with Drink Champs continued on Thursday (November 11) with REVOLT releasing the second part of their conversation. During the nearly 80-minute chat alongside Larry Hoover Jr., Kanye West talked about the power women hold.

via: Rap-Up

While speaking with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN during part 2 of his “Drink Champs” interview, Ye admitted that he doesn’t pay the monthly fee for the subscription service and instead gets the adult content for free off Reddit forums.

“I get my OnlyFans off Reddit. I bootleg the OnlyFans,” laughed Ye.

He went on to joke about the backlash he may receive from his admission. “All these OnlyFans [creators] are gonna be so mad at me,” he said.

He also shared his own theory about how men and women interact with the platform. “OnlyFans, women, when they were doing it, it wasn’t particularly for power. It was more attention because in general a woman wants their flowers, they want the attention. With men, we lower our power for just desire. Men, we just be horny.”

Kanye West uses Reddit as a bootleg OnlyFans ? pic.twitter.com/gbCQfc6Vic — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 12, 2021

One of OnlyFans top creators, Rubi Rose, responded after hearing Ye’s comments. “Let me find out Kanye watching me on Reddit,” she tweeted.

Let me find out Kanye watching me on Reddit — Rubi Rose (@RubixxRose) November 12, 2021

Elsewhere in the interview, the Yeezy tycoon addressed his divorce from Kim Kardashian and responded to those who call him “crazy.” “Anytime somebody wants to say that I’m wrong about something, hide the truth, lie…they say Ye’s crazy,” he said, adding, “I’m 9 billi crazy up out here.”

Watch the full second part of Kanye West’s Drink Champs episode below.