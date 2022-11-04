Kanye West Responds To Drake Diss On 'Her Loss' [Photo + Video]

The artist formerly known as Kanye West has addressed Drake’s “Circo Loco,” saying in a tweet on Friday that he’s “done gave this man his flowers multiple times.”

via: Rap-Up

On Friday, Drake and 21 Savage dropped their joint album Her Loss. On the song “Circo Loco,” the Toronto rapper revisits his 2021 reunion with Ye and reveals that he only did so at the urging of Rap-A-Lot CEO J. Prince.

“Linking with the opps, bitch, I did that shit for J. Prince / Bitch, I did it for the mob ties,” he raps.

Back in December, the two seemingly put their years-long beef aside and reunited on stage during a two-hour benefit concert for Larry Hoover at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Drake goes on to suggest that his beef with Ye is not resolved. “And I never been the one to go apologize / Me, I’d rather hit ’em up one more time.”

After the lyrics went viral, it didn’t take long for Ye to respond, telling Drake to stop with the disses. “Enough already I done gave this man his flowers multiple times,” he tweeted.

He then told Drake to unite with him against the bad record deals. “Let’s really see who are real ops are in this music game,” he added. “Imagine all the rappers on the same side and everyone cleaning up each others contracts. It’s kingdom time. Love Drake #lovespeech.”

But it doesn’t appear that Drake needs anyone’s help when it comes to his contracts. Earlier this year, he signed a reported $400 million deal with Universal Music Group.

During his controversial “Drink Champs” appearance, Ye called Drake the “greatest rapper ever.”

