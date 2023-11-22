Kanye West Reportedly Believes He's Being Stalked By Ex-Trainer, But Trainer Calls Hotel Security on West

Kanye West believes his ex-trainer, Harley Pasternak, is stalking him around Dubai.

According to the Daily Mail, Pasternak is in Dubai and staying in the same hotel as West and his children.

West has yet to comment on the apparent presence of his former trainer in Dubai, but a source told the publication this development is “extremely suspect.”

“We have grave concerns as to what this creepy operative is doing in Ye’s hotel,” they said. “The timing is extremely suspect. We are very concerned indeed about his motives and intentions. This is the man who threatened to ‘drug Ye to Zombieland.’ Why has he suddenly shown up here?”

Kanye West and Harley Pasternak have a deep history beyond fitness, with the rapper hospitalized in 2016 after an alleged psychotic break while at the personal trainer’s home in Hollywood.

West was subsequently diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but has since claimed to have been misdiagnosed.

Last year, he leaked alleged text messages from Pasternak which said: “First, you and I sit down and have a loving and open conversation, but you don’t use cuss words, and everything that is discussed is based in fact, and not some crazy stuff that dumb friend of yours told you, or you saw in a tweet.

“Second option. I have you institutionalized again where they medicate the crap out of you, and you go back to Zombieland forever. Play date with the kids just won’t be the same.”

West later deleted the posts, but blamed Pasternak for his hospitalization: “What should be obvious by now is that I was raised to stand for my truth regardless of the consequences. So I will say this again I was mentally misdiagnosed and nearly drugged out of my mind to make me a manageable well behaved celebrity.”

TMZ has learned it’s Harley who felt threatened enough to call for backup.

Sources with direct knowledge at the resort tell TMZ … Harley was at the concierge desk making a dinner reservation when he came face-to-face with Ye. Around 9 PM we’re told, when our sources say Ye approached Harley and attempted to embrace him — perhaps trying to hug it out — but Harley rebuffed him. We’re told the concierge asked Harley if he needed hotel security, and he said yes.

We’re told security arrived, but Ye and his team had left the area by that point — and there was no further contact between them.