Quavo Releases 'Huncho Farms Cookbook' for Thanksgiving

Quavo has a few dishes for you to try out this Thanksgiving holiday.

via: Complex

The Migos member has released the Huncho Farms Cookbook presented by his new initiative Quavo Cares, Urban Recipe and Atlanta Community Food Bank. Featuring family holiday recipes and healthy cooking tips which are also available to download, the cookbook release also ties into Quavo’s annual drive-thru turkey giveaway, which took place on Monday. Among the recipes are remixes to traditional holiday favorites like “Cheffed-Up Box Stuffing AKA Dressing” and Apple Glazed Sweet Potato.

“It’s very important to give back,” the rapper said, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We came from nothing, so it’s only right that we give back to the people that have nothing or have less. We just try to help the best way we can. This is just a small portion to the big things that we’re doing.”

The turkey drive was also expanded to include Huncho Farms, an open-air Thanksgiving-themed farmers market. For the past two years, Quavo Cares has aided the Atlanta community with turkeys, holiday meals, essential household items, and gift cards to over 250 local families.

Guests of the turkey drive and farmers market all received the Huncho Farms Family cookbook while cooking demonstrations were also provided on-site.

You can download the cookbook by heading here.