Kanye West Quits X After Posting Super Bowl Rant About Taylor Swift

After days of firing off hate-filled posts to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Kanye West’s account has gone dark.

West has deleted his account from X/Twitter after he posted a rant about Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl and thanked Elon Musk for allowing him to “vent”.

The controversial rapper, who caused uproar on the Grammys red carpet this week in a stunt involving his wife, Bianca Censori, has previously sparked outrage over his antisemitic outbursts on social media and in interviews.

On Friday (7 February), a string of posts shared from his X account included the declaration: “I love Hitler. Now what b****es,” and, “I’m a Nazi [sic].”

West’s account subsequently had a “sensitive content warning” added to it due to his use of offensive slurs. The tirade of posts saw celebrities such as David Schwimmer and Piers Morgan call for West to be banned from the platform.

The 47-year-old, also known as Ye, now appears to have now deleted his account after continuing to post during Sunday’s Super Bowl event.

He wrote: “I’m logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me your energy and attention. To we connect again. Good afternoon and good night.”

During the Super Bowl, which included Kendrick Lamar’s half-time performance, West also posted a rant about Swift, who was in the New Orleans Superdome to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

While appearing to talk about Lamar’s song ‘Not Like Us’, West said: “IF ITS ABOUT THE CULTURE … WHY ARE WE LETTING TAYLOR SWIFT BE SEEN ON TV SINGING A SONG ABOUT TAKING A BLACK MAN DOWN AND ACCUSING OF THINGS THAT CAN TAKE A BLACK MAN DOWN FOR LIFE.”

Reacting to West leaving X, Piers Morgan wrote: “So disappointed that Kanye West has deleted his X account… said nobody. From genius rap superstar to demented, vile, racist, anti-Semitic, misogynist, violence-inducing troll. What a sad, pathetic downfall.”

