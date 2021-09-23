Kanye West Looking to Open First School in California [Photo + Video]

Indications are music and fashion mogul Kanye West is eying land outside of Los Angeles for his first private school.

via: Rap-Up

The Yeezy mogul is reportedly looking to build his first private school on a 3.7-acre parcel in an unincorporated area between Moorpark and Simi Valley in California, not far from the Hidden Hills home he once shared with Kim Kardashian.

According to the Simi Valley Acorn, on Aug. 30, Donda Academy Inc. requested a permit change of occupancy for the former Simi Valley Stoneridge Preparatory School, which closed in the early 2010s.

DONDA ACADEMY FINDING THE

INTERSECTION BETWEEN FAITH AND THE INNOVATION OF THE FUTURE DONDA ACADEMY IS FOCUSED ON EQUIPPING STUDENTS WITH AN EDUCATION THAT WILL LAST IN THE EVER-CHANGING WORLDhttps://t.co/ssCgtyPZIe pic.twitter.com/oHl2dfTClM — dondasplace (@dondasplace) September 2, 2021

Per the lease listing, the property includes a 5,728-square-foot school with classrooms, lab space, offices, kitchen, restrooms, storage, a basketball court, and a large open field.

Donda Academy, an homage to Kanye’s late mother, will be a tuition-free private school that will serve 60 students from kindergarten through high school. According to MTV News, the school will offer computer-science courses, STEM courses, Japanese, and physical-education courses.

“Donda Academy prepares students to become the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators, by providing them with a world-class education,” said Beulah McLoyd, the academy’s education consultant.

The billionaire rapper, whose album DONDA topped the charts, has plans to expand Donda Academy. During his trip Berlin earlier this month, Kanye met with architects about designing another school in his hometown of Chicago.

It’s interesting that Ye isn’t opening his school in Chicago.