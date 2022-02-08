Kanye West and Julia Fox Are in an Open Relationship, Source Claims They're ‘Evolved Beings’

Julia Fox and Kanye West are in a relationship — but they’re both seeing other people, a source close to Julia tells Page Six.

via Page Six:

“Their bond transcends typical norms because they’re evolved beings who just want each other to be happy,” an insider close to Fox shares. “There is no jealousy or bad vibes.”

A second source tells us West, 44, is “openly seeing” Instagram model and Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones, with whom he stepped out in Los Angeles Monday night.

While West has a plus-one all set on the West Coast, we’re also told the “Uncut Gems” star, 32, is “talking to” a mystery man on the East Coast.

Reps for the couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

West hosted a listening party for his upcoming album, “Donda 2,” that counted Kendall Jenner and Travis Scott as attendees despite his increasingly bitter divorce from Kardashian. Also in attendance was Jones, who was dressed eerily similarly to the Skims founder.

Wearing a black catsuit, Jones’ ensemble mirrored Kardashian’s outfit at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

There’s been plenty of drama in West’s life of late, as the Yeezy fashion designer had been calling out Kardashian, 41, on social media, but he ultimately erased all of the accusatory posts, which included an allegation of kidnapping.

While the drama presumably has taken a toll on Kardashian and West’s divorce proceedings, it hasn’t affected his relationship with Fox despite rumors to the contrary.

“Guys, relax. I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself,” the actress said on her Instagram Story after deleting posts of her and West.

“Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore,” she continued. “I took the f–king photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, you clearly only posted photos you looked good in.’”

Are they “evolved” or just not that into each other?