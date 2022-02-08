Nelly Apologizes for Sex Video Leak, Investigating Potential Hack

Nelly has issued an apology after his Instagram Story got too ‘hot in herre’ (sorry, we couldn’t help ourselves).

In a statement to TMZ, he says the old video was never supposed to get out.

“I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them. This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public.”

As for how it did? Well, his team says there may have been a privacy breach and have concerns more of his personal information (and videos) may end up online.

That’s unfortunate — but maybe next time we’ll get a better angle and people will be more satisfied.