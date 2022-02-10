Kanye West Demands Apology from Billie Eilish Over Travis Scott Shade Before His Coachella Performance [Photo]

Kanye West is giving Kim Kardashian a break and has decided to go after Billie Eilish on Instagram today.

If you missed it, last week Billie stopped her show to get a fan an inhaler and made a comment that people took as a dig towards Travis Scott.

“I wait for people to be OK until I keep going,” she said.

Several videos were posted on social media that showed Billie reassuring the crowd. She paused her performance until a member of the crew provided an inhaler to the fan

In all-caps, Kanye took to Instagram to demand Billie apologize.

“COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM”

The only think Kanye West needs is proper medication and a therapist. Billie wasn’t wrong.