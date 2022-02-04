Kanye West Claps Back, Accuses Kim Kardashian of Trying to 'Kidnap' Their Daughter [Photo]

Kanye West took to Instagram to respond to Kim Kardashian.

First, Kanye got on social media and asked a bad-faith question about how to keep daughter North off of TikTok.

Then, Kim Kardashian responded asking for the media games to stop.

Now, Kanye is accusing Kim of attempting to ‘kid nap’ their daughter Chicago.

Remember a few weeks ago when Kanye claimed he was being kept from Chicago’s birthday party when, in reality, he was supposed to (and did) have a second party for her after Kim’s?

In his mind, that’s kidnapping.

He’s also accusing Kim’s friend and publicist Tracy Romulus of ‘manipulating’ Kim’s behavior.

Captioning Kim’s note from earlier, Kanye wrote:

“What do you mean by main provider ? America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way…”

Yikes. At this rate, Kanye is headed down the path of “supervised visitation.”