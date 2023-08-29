Kanye West Caught with His Pants Down, Seemingly Getting Fellatio from 'Wife' Bianca Censori During Boat Ride in Italy [Photos + Video]

Kanye West got caught with his pants down — literally — during a recent boat ride in Italy.

Not only were his pants down, but it appears he was engaging in oral sex with ‘wife’ Bianca Censori.

via Page Six:

The rapper-turned-designer, 46, gave onlookers quite a show as his butt was exposed to tourists in neighboring boats.

West seemed unbothered as he looked quite in amore with his employee-turned-muse, 28, while riding a river taxi in Venice’s famed canals Sunday afternoon.

The couple appeared relaxed during the outing, in which they were joined by a driver and an unidentified female friend.

West, who was dressed in all black, sat atop an elevated –and very open — area with his pants partially down for unknown reasons.

The Grammy winner’s face was mostly shielded by a facial covering as he took in the views of the city.

The Yeezy architect, meanwhile, was snapped in a few photos sitting near West.

Once the vessel docked, Censori adjusted her gray leather trench coat as they exited the boat.

She and her shoeless “husband” held hands as they strolled the streets with their mystery companion, who was dressed in an all-black ensemble complete with matching sunglasses.

At one point, the woman appeared to grab Censori’s spare hand, and the trio walked through the city together.

The head-turning twosome — who “married” in a non-legally binding wedding ceremony in January — has spent the majority of August making headlines for their PDA-packed Italian outings and bizarre outfit choices.

West has been ditching his footwear, while Censori has been forgoing a bra.

Most recently, the pair was spotted sunbathing in Florence.

An onlooker snapped the duo relaxing at a cabana that was situated in the grass and apparently near a pool.

A shirtless West was seen standing on the backside of the cushioned and covered lounge area, while a bikini-clad Censori worked on her tan atop a beige towel that was laid out on the ground in front of the cabana.

She stayed consistent with her recent fashion choices, opting to sport a nude-colored bra top and matching bottoms.

“I’m trying to read my book, but I’m too distracted by Kanye West and his new wifey sitting next to us at the pool chatting about writing [his song] ‘N****s in Paris,’” the eyewitness told their followers via their Instagram Story.

The musician and his staffer “wed” just two months after his divorce from his first wife, Kim Kardashian, was finalized.

His shocking relationship with the Kardashian look-alike came in tandem with public outrage over his disturbing antisemitic tirades.

The exes — who were married for six years — co-parent four children: daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5, as well as sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4.

How inappropriate.

Kanye West spotted getting topped off in Italy by wife Bianca Censori. ??? pic.twitter.com/0a7vaPprTE — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) August 29, 2023

Kanye West gets a blowie from Bianca Censori in front of children in Italy ? pic.twitter.com/uw3vu9FXYZ — Joseph Morris (@JosephMorrisYT) August 29, 2023