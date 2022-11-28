Kanye West Calls Donald Trump a Known Liar Before Walking Out of Interview

Kanye West is now at odds with Donald Trump.

Last week, Kanye and known white supremacist attended a dinner hosted by Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

While Kanye left the meeting feeling good about it, Trump got on social media and trashed Kanye as someone ‘seriously troubled’ and said he had no shot at winning a presidency.

Now, Kanye is acknowledging Trump as a liar.

Before storming out of an interview with Timcast IRL, Kanye defended his initial defense of Trump.

“Look at [former Vice President Mike] Pence. He sold Trump out. You know what I’m saying? I would’ve never wanted to do anything that hurt Trump,” he said.

“I’m on Trump’s side. Trump said things that hurt me. He lied about me, but I mean, he’s known for lying. And when people used to tell me that he’s a liar, it’s like, you know I went into the trenches for Trump. There was no one else in my position that wore that hat,” Kanye added, in reference to his decision to wear a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Welp — Black folks want nothing to do with Kanye West. Trump wants nothing to do with Kanye West. The only people Kanye has in his corner at this point are white supremacists. — which is wild.