Kanye West Booted from Skechers Headquarters After Showing Up Uninvited

Kanye West thought he could waltz up in Skechers HQ and talk with someone without an invitation — and he was mistaken.

According to sources, Kanye arrived at the company’s main office on Wednesday in Manhattan Beach, CA, impromptu and unscheduled.

The company says that Kanye “arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles. Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation.”

We’re not sure what Kanye expected to achieve by showing up — especially considering that Skechers is owned and operated by a Jewish family. It was founded by Robert Greenberg and his son Michael is the current President.

Maybe he thought he could pressure Skechers into becoming his new partner now that he’s been dropped by just about everyone else.

A representative for the brand says “Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. Again, West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”

Sorry Kanye — maybe you can try Payless.