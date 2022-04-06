Kandi Burruss's Daughter Riley, Responds to Russell “Big Block” Spencer Claims of "Jealousy" [Photo + Video]

Russell ‘Block’ Spencer, the father of Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley, recently spoke to Vlad TV about his relationship with his daughter.

“We cool,” Russell said of his relationship with Riley. “We’re coming along,” the producer added. “I don’t know what happened between 10 [through] 15 [years of age],” Spencer added.

Russell went on to explain what he believed led to his relationship with Riley being strained during much of her teen years. “I think a lot of people get in her head,” the celebrity father revealed. “There’s a lot of jealousy because all my kids live with me. I’ve got three daughters and three boys. Every last one of them lives with me except Riley,” Spencer told Vlad TV.

“Every last one of my kids lives with me from when they’re born until they graduate except Kandi’s [daughter],” the producer further explained. “I’ve got an accomplished name, [and I gave my kids who lived with me] a lot of stuff. And I think it’s a lot of jealousy because Riley wasn’t in that situation because her mom put me on child support.”

Shortly after Kandi responded to Block on her Instagram story. She reposted a quote and wrote, “Don’t BLOCK your blessings by not doing right by your children.”

Riley stepped into the Shade Room comments asking for Big Block “to stop talking about us.”