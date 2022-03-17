Kandi Burruss Addresses NeNe Leakes Claim That Bravo Exec Andy Cohen Is 'Racist' [Video]

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss does not keep in contact with former co-star NeNe Leakes anymore.

via: BET

In September of 2020, after NeNe Leakes announced she was leaving Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta, the reality superstar caused a stir when she called Bravo exec Andy Cohen “racist.” Leakes, who will be featured on BET’s reimagined series College Hill: Celebrity Edition (premiering Summer 20220) even posted a petition calling for the boycott of the network. Kandi Burruss, who has been on Real Housewives of Atlanta for 13 seasons, recently addressed Leakes’ allegations.

While promoting her latest Bravo reality show Kandi and the Gang, Burruss said on SiriusXM Urban View’s The Clay Cane Show about the accusations of racism, she commented, “Realistically, I don’t agree… Everybody can have their own opinion. I did not agree.”

Burruss said that Leakes “would tell everybody she was the highest paid on our show” and explained, “You can’t brag about being paid the most out of anybody and then say that they’re not treating you right.”

Burruss also added, “I know, a lot of the women, especially at that time – now we got a lot of new people, it’s not as many of us left on the show – but at that time, we still had like, four or five of us, who had been there for a while, making some real good money. It’s not like one person is doing well on the show, multiple women on this show are doing really well… It’s certain things that you may not like, certain things that you may want to try to do better, but, overall, to say that they were racist – I didn’t agree with that at all.”

See the interview below.