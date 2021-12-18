Kamala Harris Reminds Charlamagne Joe Biden is President and She’s The Vice President [Video]

Vice President Kamala Harris got into a testy exchange with media host Charlamagne Tha God Friday, defending President Joe Biden from questions over roadblocks to passage of his social spending package.

via: Revolt

Charlamagne Tha God interviewed Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday (Dec. 17) during the season finale of his Comedy Central late-night series “Tha God’s Honest Truth.”

Within the 20-minute conversation, the host pressed Harris — who is the first African American and first Asian American to be vice president of the United States — on a variety of topics including: student loan forgiveness, claims that she’s been absent, and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s divisive political stances.

Harris appeared to give her most impassioned response when Charlamagne asked her, “Who’s the real president of this country? Is it Joe Manchin or Joe Biden?”

“C’mon Charlamagne, c’mon. It’s Joe Biden,” the vice president fervently responded. “And don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president … It’s Joe Biden, and I’m vice president and my name is Kamala Harris.”

The highest-ranking woman ever elected to serve in the U.S. government continued to make her case by mentioning that the Biden administration has tackled Black child poverty with the child tax credit checks, pushed the Department of Justice to launch investigations into troubling police departments, and is treating Black maternal mortality as a “serious issue,” among other initiatives.

“I hear the frustration, but let’s not deny the impact that we’ve had and agree also that there is a whole lot more work to be done and it is not easy to do,” Harris pleaded. “But we will not give up and I will not give up!”

According to a December poll featured in The Los Angeles Times, just 41% of registered voters have a favorable opinion of Harris, while 52% have an unfavorable opinion of the vice president. Charlamagne alluded to Harris’ approval rating when he asked her why she continues to get villainized when he believes Senator Manchin is the one who deserves the blame.

“The problem is — we have right now in America a party; I’m not talking about all Republicans, but the Republican Party that is drawing a line and basically standing in the way of what is in the best interest of all people,” Harris said. “On the issue of voting for example … This is about everybody’s right to vote. We’re not telling people who to vote for … It’s happening all over. Any American who takes the oath to uphold the constitution should agree, run on your merits, don’t try to win because you manipulated the system to make it difficult for certain people to vote. That’s what’s at stake right now.”

“And it’s a mindset that if we’re going to say what’s to blame and then who is doing that, let’s not forget what happened on January 6. There was a mob that attempted a coup, that with force and violence took over our nation’s Capital to prevent the deceleration of an election where the people had voted,” she continued. “These are the things that are happening, and I just want to urge us to really see where the attacks are coming and who is doing the attacking, so we can hold them properly responsible for what they’re doing to harm all of us.”

The answer seemed to please Charlamagne, who said the fiery Harris he had just heard from was “the one I like.” “That’s the one that was putting the pressure on people in Senate hearings,” he said. “That’s the one I’d like to see more often out here in these streets.”

Check out Vice President Kamala Harris’ full interview on “Tha God’s Honest Truth.” below