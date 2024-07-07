Kai Cenat’s Fireworks Prank Nearly Got Him Banned from Twitch [Video] | lovebscott.com

Kai Cenat’s most recent prank almost got him banned from the Twitch platform.

via Complex:

On Wednesday night (July 3), Cenat and YouTuber MrBeast kicked off Independence Day festivities with loads of fireworks in Cenat’s home during a stream. The stream ended when Cenat’s friend, gamer AMP Davis lit a box, causing the fireworks to be set off, although Davis, Cenat and MrBeast were out of the room before it was too late.

Cenat explained in a follow-up stream on Thursday night (July 4) that the room was a replica, but that his channel was almost banned from Twitch for the fireworks stunt. While uncanny to Cenat’s actualroom, frequently seen in his streams, the online influencer and MrBeast spent a month in an outdoor field building the replica model.

Per Twitch’s community guidelines, the regulation states: “We also prohibit activity that may endanger your life, lead to your physical harm, or encourage others to engage in physically harmful behavior. We do not make exceptions for self-destructive behavior performed as a stunt or gag made in jest, or meant to entertain when the behavior could reasonably be expected to cause physical injury to anyone on our service.”

But Cenat seemed to have already gotten the message, and the fireworks show landed him with a slap on the wrist.

“They told us ASAP, we can get banned for blowing it up. We didn’t know this whole time,” Cenat revealed in the Instagram video above.

He continued, “That’s why the VOD went down. If anyone went to check the VOD, the VOD disappeared. I was on the verge of getting banned. I had to hurry up and tell my rep–the people that represent me on Twitch–I had to show them everything, I had to show them the whole set.”

With the YouTube video as proof, which shows Cenat and his team hiding in a bunker while the fireworks went off, Cenat’s in the clear and his fans can expect him to continue hours-long streams.

Kai should definitely be more responsible with his pranks. We all know kids will try anything they see online.