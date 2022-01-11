K Michelle Stuns Social Media w/ Her Natural Face + Her Last R&B Album Is OTW [Photos]

K Michelle knows how to surprise her fans regularly and this time, the star’s new look on Instagram has left her followers stunned.

via: Hot97

The singer revealed on Twitter she’s working on her last R&B album. She let fans know a single is dropping in Feb. According to a news source, the album will reportedly be titled I’m the Problem. K. Michelle also said,

No it’s not! It’s a lot of awesome R&B music out now. Very musical artist. The sound is just different right now. Every artist has their on take and version of R&B and that’s what makes it so dope. I love 90’s vibes. The Jagged Edge, Mary, Brandy, Usher. https://t.co/hKt7SqG5Od — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) January 8, 2022

“My R&B album is definitely some ole school 90’s R&B crying sh*t.” She added, “I’m just going to pick the songs that show my true emotions. This is my last. I want to end honest.” She also spoke on the current state of R&B; she didn’t want to discredit some people, so she said,

I’m just going to pick the songs that show my true emotions. This is my last I want to end honest. https://t.co/nVH7aLP7ie — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) January 9, 2022

“It’s a lot of awesome R&B music out now. The sound is just different right now. Every artist has their o[w]n take and version of R&B, and that’s what makes it so dope. I love 90’s vibes. The Jagged Edge, Mary, Brandy, Usher.” Take a look:

Wow. I love 90’s R&B and that’s what I wanted to do with this song and album. https://t.co/tTucQPXzPG — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) January 8, 2022

You have a single in Feb?? https://t.co/SOjgtAHWn0 — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) January 8, 2022

K. Michelle also showed off her natural beauty; take a look:

K. Michelle is gearing up to drop her country album. No release date yet, but we’ll keep you updated.