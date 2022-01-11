  1. Home
K Michelle Stuns Social Media w/ Her Natural Face + Her Last R&B Album Is OTW [Photos]

January 11, 2022

K Michelle knows how to surprise her fans regularly and this time, the star’s new look on Instagram has left her followers stunned.

via: Hot97

The singer revealed on Twitter she’s working on her last R&B album. She let fans know a single is dropping in Feb. According to a news source, the album will reportedly be titled I’m the Problem. K. Michelle also said,

“My R&B album is definitely some ole school 90’s R&B crying sh*t.” She added, “I’m just going to pick the songs that show my true emotions. This is my last. I want to end honest.” She also spoke on the current state of R&B; she didn’t want to discredit some people, so she said,

“It’s a lot of awesome R&B music out now. The sound is just different right now. Every artist has their o[w]n take and version of R&B, and that’s what makes it so dope. I love 90’s vibes. The Jagged Edge, Mary, Brandy, Usher.” Take a look:

K. Michelle also showed off her natural beauty; take a look:

K. Michelle is gearing up to drop her country album. No release date yet, but we’ll keep you updated.

