K-Ci Hospitalized with Pneumonia, Jodeci Cancels NYC Valentine’s Day Show

K-Ci, the legendary frontman of Jodeci, has been hospitalized with pneumonia, forcing the cancellation of his upcoming concerts.

The Soul Train Award-winning act, known for ’90s R&B hits like “Freek’n You” and “Forever My Lady,” had been set to perform Friday at the historic King’s Theatre in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

“Due to K-Ci being admitted to the hospital and suffering from pneumonia (he will not be able to travel nor perform this weekend under doctor’s orders), Jodeci will unfortunately have to cancel the show at the Kings Theatre,” the venue announced on Instagram, noting that ticketholders would be automatically refunded within seven business days.

The 55-year-old’s ailment similarly impacted a Saturday show scheduled for the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard, Conn.

Jodeci member Mr. Dalvin took to social media, asking followers to keep K-Ci in their prayers and promising the group would be back as soon as possible.

K-Ci’s manager confirmed to TMZ on Thursday that the singer had been released from the hospital and was resting at home on antibiotics. He reassured fans that Jodeci had already begun working on rescheduling the canceled show for later dates.

Their next upcoming performances aren’t scheduled until March and are expected to continue as planned.

Formed in the late 1980s in North Carolina, Jodeci began as a duo of DeVanté Swing and JoJo Hailey, before they brought in their brothers, Mr. Dalvin and K-Ci. Under the tutelage of Sean “Diddy” Combs (then known as Puffy), the group went on to achieve platinum-selling status and top the Billboard R&B charts in the early ’90s.

K-Ci and JoJo later broke from the group to form their eponymous duo, earning crossover success with the ballads “All My Life” and “Tell Me It’s Real.”

In 2014, Jodeci reunited to release their first single in over 18 years, followed by their fourth studio album, “The Past, the Present, the Future.” All four members reunited again in 2021 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut opus, “Forever My Lady.”

