Justin Timberlake Speaks on DWI Arrest: 'It's Been a Tough Week' | lovebscott.com

Justin Timberlake is back on the road (but not behind the wheel).

Days after getting arrested for DWI in Sag Harbor, the singer resumed his tour in Chicago on Friday where he addressed his recent run-in with the law.

via Page Six:

“It’s been a tough week,” Timberlake told the United Center crowd. “I know I’m hard to love sometimes but you keep loving me right back.”

Timberlake made the remarks during a message to his fans, where he stressed they’ve both been through the “ups-and-downs and lefts-and-rights.”

Page Six was told that during his arrest, Timberlake, 43, voiced his concern that the traffic stop would “ruin the tour.” He is currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which kicked off in Vancouver, British Columbia on April 29 and has stops in more than 50 cities.

However, on Thursday, a music industry insider informed Page Six the legal incident would not affect the ongoing tour and that he would “continue promotion for his album [‘Everything I Thought It Was’] as planned, which, of course, includes his tour dates.”

His Chicago tour stops, which include Friday and Saturday nights, mark his first concerts following his short stint in prison.

At the end of the day, he’s a rich white man. He’ll be just fine.