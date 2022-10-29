Julia Roberts’s Hospital Bill Was Paid for By Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta King [Video]

Julia Roberts revealed that the late Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, paid the hospital bill for her birth when her parents couldn’t afford it.

via: Vulture

Yes, you read that correctly. When Ticket to Paradise’s Julia Roberts was born, Dr. Martin Luther King and his wife, Coretta King, paid for her parents’ hospital bill. The clip of Roberts talking about the historic connection resurfaced on Roberts’ 55th birthday yesterday on Twitter.

Roberts’s parents, Betty Lou Bredemus and Walter Grady Roberts co-founded the Atlanta Actors and Writers Workshop and a children’s acting school where Dr. King’s children attended classes. When Bredemus went into labor with Julia, Coretta King insisted on paying the hospital bill as a thank-you for their kindness towards Black children in the 1960s. “My parents had a theater school in Atlanta called the Actors and Writers Workshop, and one day Coretta Scott King called my mother and asked if her kids could be part of the school because they were having a hard time finding a place that would accept their kids,”

Julia explained in conversation with Gayle King. “And my mom was like, ‘Sure come on over.’ And they all became friends, and they helped us out of a jam.” Would this totally have been a fun fact that Sean Evans from Hot Ones would’ve pulled out in the middle of Julia eating spicy wings? Absolutely. Thankfully, we were served this historic connection on a silver platter and not a plate covered in hot sauce.

Today is Julia Roberts birthday! 55 years ago MLK and Coretta Scott King paid for her parents hospital bill after she was born. Can’t stop thinking about this since I read it. Here she is talking about it with @GayleKing https://t.co/5HvpNSUIYb pic.twitter.com/147x6d807W — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) October 28, 2022