Julia Garner Reportedly Gets Offer to Play Madonna in Forthcoming Biopic

Julia Garner has been offered the role of Madonna for her forthcoming biopic.

via Complex:

The film is set to follow Madonna’s early years, and the singer will be sitting in the director’s chair for it, too. Over a dozen actresses are said to have tried out for the position, and Garner’s team is now ready to see what the offer on the table is, per the publication.

The Universal Pictures film will feature Amy Pascal as a producer. Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie, and Odessa Young were previously considered to play Madonna. Of the film, the singer said she hoped to “convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley has called the 7-time Grammy champion “the ultimate icon, humanitarian, artist and rebel.”

We were rooting for Alexia Demie. It’s cool though — as long as Julia leaves those accents at home.