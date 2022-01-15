Julia Fox Says 'All My Sh*t Was in Boxes, Gone' After Meeting Kanye: 'I’m Really Surrendering'

Julia Fox isn’t just letting the media cover her new relationship with Kanye West — she’s actually giving magazines play-by-plays of their date nights.

via People:

The latest power couple at the intersection of fashion, hip-hop, and Hollywood have made yet another appearance in an Interview Magazine photo collection and check-in. This time, however, they’re posing with some famous friends in Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, and Antionio Brown, as Fox opened up about another date with Ye before spilling the beans about a potential music video project he filmed with King Push.

“I had a date with Madonna, but obviously I invited Ye because they know each other, they work together, and they respect each other as artists,” Fox said about how the combo of stars came together. “Then Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown, and a bunch of other people showed up. So obviously we had to do a photo shoot.”

In the photos shot by Kevin Leyva, Fox is rocking a custom fit from her stylists Peri Rosenzweig and Briana Andalore, and she opened up about how her relationship with Ye was evolving in recent weeks.

“You know, I’m so used to being fucked over in relationships, so I keep waiting for him to disappoint me, because he makes very grandiose promises, and it’s like, “How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on,’” Fox said. “But he always does. Last night was a testament to that.”

She continued, explaining that she doesn’t read the comments about her online, and discussed the current “vibes” in her life, which she said are “about tolerance, kindness, and love.”

“I’m canceling cancel culture and putting an end to this black-and-white thinking. People shouldn’t be defined by their darkest moment. As humans, we commit violence to each other, we police each other. We’ve created such a hostile environment, especially on the internet. That’s why I don’t read the headlines.”

As Fox explains, her and Ye had gone on a date at Delilah in Los Angeles, before Ye put on the film Zola and those in attendance—which had including Dave Chappelle, Marilyn Manson, and Naomi Campbell—sat down to watch. After watching the film, she revealed that Ye filmed a video alongside Push. “There was a music video shoot, a Pusha-T video shoot,” Fox said. “Ye did his thing because he’s in the song with Pusha. Then we went back to the hotel and the paparazzi have been following me ever since.”

A few days after meeting Ye, Fox recalls having a “cathartic” experience in packing up all of her clothes and starting fresh, which she added felt like “packing up my old life.”

“Even a month ago, I was so fucking like…not getting along with my son’s father, or not having help. It was just me alone. I was so tired and everything was work,” Fox said. “I just remember being like, “I know that there’s going to be a reward for this, like this is so fucking miserable that I know that I know something good will come of this if I just hang in there.” And then a few days later there I am with Ye, and it was the most instant natural organic attraction and connection. I just feel really safe with him. It’s a redemption story.”

This really reeks of desperation.