Julia Fox Says She Lost 15 Lbs. While Dating Kanye West and Calls Him 'The Ultimate Stunt Queen'

Julia Fox is squeezing the last little bit of relevancy out of her now-defunct relationship with Kanye West.

via People:

The Uncut Gems actress, 32, spoke about the criticism she’s received after being linked to the Donda musician, 44, in an interview with The New York Times published Thursday.

“It’s not real,” said Fox. “It’s only happening on the internet. I’m not actively engaging with it. I don’t feel it. I’m still 1,000 percent me. Nothing’s changed, except, I will say, having been around Kanye was like a crash course on how to be famous.”

The pair met in Miami on New Year’s Eve, and on Valentine’s Day, a rep for Fox confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement, “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together.”

Suggesting their busy schedules played a factor in their breakup (after spending about 15 days together), Fox said, “I tried my best to make it work. I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn’t sustainable. I lost like 15 lbs. in that month.”

When asked if they were “exclusive”, Fox said, “I don’t think so,” before denying they dated for attention. “I mean, there were definitely elements of it that were real.”

The star also brushed off claims she interviewed to be West’s girlfriend as “ridiculous,” noting that she never signed a nondisclosure agreement.

As for whether she and West were officially “boyfriend” and “girlfriend,” Fox clarified, “I don’t think those words ever came out of my mouth, actually. It definitely felt like I was his girlfriend. But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend — and he was casting me. He was the orchestrator of it all. It really did feel like a movie.”

Despite parting ways with the West, or as she calls him “the ultimate stunt queen,” Fox said she’s not worried West will expose the specifics of their romance.

“I don’t think that he would want to open that door with me,” she said. “If you come for me, I’m going to come for you. And I’m really good at coming for people. I just go straight for the jugular. I don’t think he would be dumb enough to do that.”

Instead, Fox, who said she met West when she was “ready to re-enter society” after welcoming son Valentino in 2020, saluted him for the “priceless exposure” he gave her, specifically in the fashion industry.

“Look at the big picture,” she said. “That was amazing for me.”

Still, Fox is hopeful that she’ll “eventually surpass the Kanye narrative.”

“Believe it or not, Kanye’s not the most interesting thing that’s ever happened to me.”

She’s right about one thing — Kanye IS the ultimate stunt queen.