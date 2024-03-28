JT Clears Her Name Of Drug Use Following Yung Miami Being Accused In Diddy Lawsuit | lovebscott.com

In the midst of swirling rumors and accusations, JT of City Girls found herself in the spotlight once again. This time addressing allegations that she was obtaining cocaine from hip-hop mogul Diddy in connection with Yung Miami.

via: Vibe

Yung Miami was recently accused of trafficking “pink cocaine” for Diddy as part of Lil’ Rod’s amended lawsuit. The internet narcotics then tried to link her City Girls comrade JT into the mix by saying she uses drugs, and the “No Bars” rapper was not having it.

Fans resurfaced a clip from a 2019 interview where they heard a suspicious noise and believed that JT was snorting something off-screen. “So that’s where JT getting that sh*t from? Makes perfect sense now,” they wrote, referring to her getting the drugs from the Caresha, Please host. She took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to quickly shut that narrative down.

“First of all I was in the half way house being drug tested EVERY night I went in!” she wrote. “I explained this YEARS ago I NEVER did cocaine & never will it actually destroyed my family! Y’all get on [here] making jokes about sh*t for sh*ts & giggles & don’t know ppl post trauma! Stop playing with me! PLEASE.”

First of all I was in the half way house being drug tested EVERY night I went in! I explained this YEARS ago I NEVER did cocaine & never will it actually destroyed my family! Y’all get on her making jokes about shit for shits & giggles & don’t know ppl post trauma! Stop playing… https://t.co/6yXv7OPsI4 — JT ? (@ThegirlJT) March 28, 2024