Simon Guobadia Sends Cease and Desist, Demands Porsha Williams Stop Filming 'RHOA' at His Home | lovebscott.com

Simon Guobadia doesn’t want Porsha Williams filming ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ at their marital home.

via Page Six:

Page Six can exclusively reveal that the entrepreneur sent a cease-and-desist letter to True Entertainment, the production company behind the Bravo reality series, on Thursday to demand it stops filming at his house amid his divorce from returning cast member Porsha Williams.

The legal letter, obtained by Page Six, states that Guobadia is the sole owner of his Georgia house and as such “does not consent to the release, disclosure or publication of any photograph of the property, nor does he consent to the taping, filming or recording of the property, including any aspects of any activity in or about the property.”

Guobadia, 59, attached a copy of the deed as evidence that Williams, 42, does not have a stake in the nearly $7 million home, which he purchased in November 2021.

“Failure to comply with the requests herein will result in Mr. Guobadia taking legal action accordingly,” the letter continues.

Reps for True Entertainment didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Williams filed for divorce from Guobadia in February after just one year of marriage — and the split has already turned ugly as both sides lob wild allegations against each other.

The philanthropist claimed in court documents previously obtained by Page Six that the Bravolebrity brought an “armed gunman” to his house, requiring him to call police to “maintain the peace.”

Guobadia also requested a judge issue a restraining order against Williams given her allegedly “erratic” and “unstable” behavior.

Williams fired back at her “vindictive” estranged husband, claiming in a legal filing that he had the garage codes and door locks on their marital home changed so she would be unable to gain access.

She also claimed their prenuptial agreement stated that Guobadia should vacate the home within 30 days of a divorce filing, which he has failed to do.

The reality star has severed all public ties to Guobadia, removing his last name from her Instagram account and deleting various photos.

Whew, this divorce is getting MESSY.