Joy Behar's Vacation Request Denied On-Air by The View Producer: 'I Want to Go!' | lovebscott.com

Joy Behar is out here on national television getting her PTO denied like the rest of us.

via People:

The View host, 81, was jokingly denied the vacation of her dreams on Thursday’s episode of the daytime talk show after she asked producer Brian Teta for some time off to sail aboard the multi-month Serenade of the Seas cruise.

“I would do it. Brian, can you give me nine months off? Because I would do it,” Behar said on the show. “It sounds like such a great trip.”

The hosts had been discussing a viral video from TikTok star Marc Sebastian about Whoopi Goldberg being a godmother of the ship — which sets sail for nine months out of the year and can cost anywhere between $54,000 to $117,000.

Sara Haines added her own input saying that she didn’t think the cruise would be for her as she would “come back two sizes up and hungover,” while Goldberg encouraged the hosts to try it out and “see if we can get anyone who can handle it to go take as much time as they could on the ship.”

Sunny Hostin proceeded to ask Teta, “Can we go for a week, Brian?,” to which he responded, “No.”

That didn’t deter Behar who added, “I want to go!” But Teta refused to budge on his stance, much to the ladies’ disappointment.

This doesn’t mean that The View ladies haven’t had their fair share of fun in the sun. During the summer of 2022, the hosts took a vacation to Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas to celebrate the 25th season of the show. Behar even seemed to get in plenty of relaxation, and she had some fun on the water slides while at the resort.

Still, Behar is due for another vacation after taking some time off the show last month due to contracting the COVID-19 virus for the first time ever. “Joy is out this week. You know why? She finally got COVID,” Goldberg told the audience on Dec. 12. “Three years, four years in, it finally got her.”

The View airs weekdays on ABC (check local listings)

Check out the segment below.