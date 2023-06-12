Joseline Hernandez Beats Up Big Lex Backstage at Mayweather Fight [Video]

Floyd Mayweather might’ve been throwing jabs this weekend, but Joseline Hernandez was handing out haymakers backstage.

via: The Source Magazine

The brawl in Miami worked throughout an entire backstage area, with Hernandez getting the best of Big Lex, hitting a security guard, another random woman, and more.

Also present in the video is Joseline’s husband, Ballistic, who screams at Big Lex after the initial encounter. The reasons for the start of the fight are unknown.

Footage from the brawl is available below.

