Jordin Sparks Joins Kelly Rowland in Defending Chris Brown, Says He 'Deserves to Grow'

Jordin Sparks is echoing Kelly Rowland’s sentiments of forgiveness when it comes to Chris Brown.

via Page Six:

“We love Chris. He should have been there,” Sparks, 32, told TMZ on Tuesday.

“People deserve to be able to grow and learn and be able to live their life without things hanging over them. Everybody deserves that … him especially.”

Sparks also asserted that the AMAs should have let her “No Air” collaborator move forward with his planned tribute to Michael Jackson, which Brown, 33, claimed was scrapped at the last minute.

“Honestly, I think that shouldn’t even be a conversation anymore. It’s about his talent,” Sparks said of Brown’s past mistakes, after previously telling Page Six she thought Brown should follow in her footsteps and compete on “Dancing With the Stars” someday.

“They just shouldn’t have canceled the performance. That’s how I feel about it.”

Sparks’ comments come days after Rowland spoke out in support of the polarizing “Look at Me Now” singer.

The Destiny’s Child alum, 41, was accepting Brown’s AMA trophy for Favorite Male R&B Artist on Sunday night when the crowd erupted into boos.

“Excuse me, chill out,” she snapped at the audience before gushing over Brown’s talent.

“Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music,” she said. “I’ll take this award [and] bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations, and congratulations to all the nominees in this category.”

Rowland later doubled down on her defense of Brown, telling TMZ on Monday, “I believe that grace is very real, and we all need a dose of it.

“Before we point fingers at anybody, we should realize how grateful we are for every moment that we get, even for our own [problems] that we have.”

The “Motivation” singer added, “I just think it’s important to remember to be human. We are humans.”

How do you feel about Chris Brown’s redemption? Does he deserve another chance?