Jordan Peele’s ‘NOPE’ Is Coming To Life At Universal Studios Hollywood [Video]

Jordan Peele’s films are known for their fascinating characters, unpredictable stories, and fully-realized worlds. Now fans will be able to immerse themselves in his new movie Nope, as they get a detailed look at one of its big set pieces.

via: Vibe

Jordan Peele’s NOPE is almost here and fans of the horror maven will be able to experience the actual set as part of Universal Studios Hollywood’s notorious Studio Tour.

The permanent attraction of Jupiter’s Claim will open on July 22, in tandem with the film’s theatrical release.

Set in Santa Clarita Valley, Calif., Jupiter’s Claim is a “family-fun theme park predicated on the white-washed history and aesthetics of the California Gold Rush.” It also serves as a key location as the cast investigates the mysterious events occurring around them.

The Jupiter’s Claim set is the first instance a Studio Tour attraction opens on the same day and date as a film release. Peele shared in a statement, “I remember visiting Universal Studios when I was 12 years old and being mesmerized. That experience reinforced my passion and drive to someday join in on the meta-magic of ‘backlot life.’ Since then, I’ve been fortunate enough to direct three movies for Universal. It is a privilege to honor these collaborations with my studio partners, crew members and cast, and to be able to share Jupiter’s Claim with fans.”

EVP and General Manager, Universal Studios Hollywood Scott Strobl added, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Jordan Peele and bring a piece of his innovative film to Universal Studios Hollywood for our guests to experience. Jordan’s creativity and ingenuity have produced unique, thought-provoking movies, and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase his original Jupiter’s Claim set as a permanent centerpiece attraction on the Studio Tour, giving our guests a front row seat to authentic movie-making magic.”

NOPE is written, directed, and produced by Peele and stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun.

Watch the final NOPE trailer below.