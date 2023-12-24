Jordan Peele's Next Directorial Movie Delayed, Reason Why Revealed

Jordan Peele is set to direct his fourth film, but it’s release is already being pushed back.

The 44-year-old actor and filmmaker has another horror movie on the books, and it was supposed to be released during the Christmas 2024 season.

The untitled project was going up against upcoming releases like Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Mufasa: The Lion King and Lily-Rose Depp‘s Nosferatu.

Jordan‘s delay is said to be strike-related, just a month after the actors strike came to an end, and three months after the writers strike ended.

The filmmakers last horror movie, Get Out, was a big hit at the box office and critically. The horror movie even earned Jordan his first Oscar win for Best Original Screenplay!

If you missed it, there were 10 star-studded movies set to resume filming once the actors’ strike ended in November.

It’ll be interesting to see what he comes out with next!