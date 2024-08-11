Jordan Chiles’ Sister Calls Out Racists After After IOC Says Jordan Must Return Olympic Bronze Medal: ‘Racism Is Real’ | www.lovebscott.com

Jordan Chiles’ family is demanding an apology from the International Olympic Committee after the committee announced the revocation of Jordan’s bronze medal, which she won at the 2024 Paris Olympics. They are calling out the racism that led to this decision, stating that it is “alive and well.”

via People:

During the Olympics, Chiles, 23, earned an all-around gold medal as part of Team USA as well as her first solo medal in the individual floor final.

Now, she has been ordered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to return her medal after the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee protested in favor of Ana Barbosu, who they believed was wrongly judged.

The CAS judge ruled in Babosu’s favor and have requested Chiles to return her bronze so it could be redistributed.

The gymnast’s sister, Jazmin Chiles, spoke out about the decision and the corresponding backlash on her Instagram Stories on Aug. 10 and Aug. 11, saying “Racism is real, it exists, it is alive and well.”

“They have officially, 5 days later, stripped her of one her medals,” she wrote. “Not because she didn’t win, not because she was drugged, not because she stepped out of bounds, not because she wasn’t good enough.”

Jazmin continued to criticize the judges who made the error, “But because the judges failed to give her difficulty and forced an inquiry to be made.”

The older sister added, “Her bronze was stripped over 4 seconds of time that would have never needed to happen if the judges did their job.”

Since the incident, Jordan has taken a break from social media, citing her mental health.

Jazmine continued to defend her sister in series of Instagram Stories slides, alleging that “in the HISTORY of the Olympics NO ONE has ever been stripped of their medal for this. Also, there are only TWO ways you can be stripped of a medal. Cheating or Doping. She did neither.”

She clarified her initial statement and said she is referring to “the racism that’s BEHIND the comments and vulgar and vile comments that are being made toward my sister,” and is not saying that her competitors are racist or that racism “is the root cause” of Jordan’s medal being stripped.

Jazmin then listed some of the derogatory names her younger sister has been called online since the blowback started.

“Just give the other girls a bronze and leave it at that! Period,” she added.

Earlier this week, their mother Gina Chiles opened up about racist comments being directed toward Jordan.

“The racist disgusting comments are still happening in 2024. I’m tired of people who say it no longer exists,” she wrote on social media. “My daughter is a highly decorated Olympian with the biggest heart and a level of sportsmanship that is unmatched…and she’s being called disgusting things.”

As of now, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee is fighting the decision against Chiles.

“We firmly believe that Jordan rightfully earned the bronze medal, and there were critical errors in both the initial scoring by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) and the subsequent CAS appeal process that need to be addressed,” they said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, Romania’s Barbosu responded to the medal decision on her Instagram Stories on Aug. 11, telling Jordan and teammate Sabrina Voinea, “My thoughts are with you.”

“I know what you are feeling because I’ve been through the same,” Barbosu continued. “But I know you’ll come back stronger. I hope from deep of my heart that at the next Olympics, all three of us will share the same podium. This is my true dream.”

“We athletes are not to be blamed and the hate directed to us is painful,” she added. “I wanted to end this edition of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in the spirit of Olympism, the true value of the world.”

This whole debacle is upsetting.