Jonathan Majors to Receive Perseverance Award at Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards | lovebscott.com

Jonathan Majors, who was convicted of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment and whose decade-long pattern of abuse has been corroborated by over a dozen people in a bombshell Rolling Stone exposé, is being honored with the Perseverance Award at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards later this month.

via THR:

The award, per the organization, is “given to an individual who has shown that no matter what adversity they face, they will continue to aspire to inspire.” It comes after Majors was convicted of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment in December. He was sentenced to a 52-week, in-person domestic violence intervention program in April.

Majors has made a handful of public appearances in the last few months — walking red carpets alongside girlfriend Meagan Good — but an awards acceptance speech will likely see the actor making rare public comments about the last year, with charges stemming from an incident with ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

In addition to Majors, the event will recognize designer Christian Louboutin with the Innovator Award, Cardi B with the Inspiration Award and legendary rapper Fat Joe with the Culture Award. Tiffany Haddishwill serve as host for the show, held at the Beverly Hilton, and additional awards will be handed out to U.S. representative Jasmine Crockett, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump, and rapper Da Brat with wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart.

The night will also include special performances from Fantasia Barrino, R&B singer-songwriter Lucky Daye, hip-hop artist Yellopain and gospel singer Karen Clark Sheard.

The Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, founded by Hollywood Unlocked CEO and media personality Jason Lee, highlights recipient contributions across the music, film, media, political, social and creative industries to celebrate their accomplishments and contributions for the Black community.

Previous Impact Award honorees include Chlöe Bailey, Law Roach, Whoopi Goldberg, Babyface, Tupac, Catherine Brewton, Floyd Mayweather, Kelis, Karen Bass and Lizzo. The show will be pre-recorded and will air exclusively on The Zeus Network.

Interesting honoree choice.