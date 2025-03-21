Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Tease Future Baby Plans

BY: Walker Published 11 minutes ago

Can you say baby fever? Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good hint at possibly expanding their family after recently tying the knot.

TMZ caught up with the lovebirds in NYC, who are clearly basking in that newlywed glow … and when we brought up the big question — baby on board? — Their response was chef’s kiss … you gotta see the video for yourself.

Baby talk aside, we had to ask — how’s married life treating them? The duo took a beat to mull it over, even turning to each other for input … but the verdict was they’ve officially leveled up.

As for honeymoon plans … well, let’s just say their plates are pretty full. With JM’s new movie, “Magazine Dreams,” dropping Friday, their reactions say it all — work first, vaycay later!

TMZ broke the story … Meagan spilled back in December that Jonathan popped the question in Paris.

Fast-forward to now, and the lovebirds made it official with a super intimate wedding at their L.A. home.

via: TMZ

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Get Married, Report

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are married … according to a report.

The couple got hitched Tuesday in a small, private wedding at their Los Angeles home … ET reported, citing sources.

Jonathan and Meagan’s wedding comes just days before he’s set to return to the big screen with his new movie out Friday, “Magazine Dreams.”

TMZ broke the story … Meagan told us in December that Jonathan proposed while they were in Paris, popping the question after getting her parent’s blessing.

As you know, Jonathan and Meagan first hooked up in May 2023 around the time of Jonathan’s domestic violence arrest involving his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

A trial jury later in New York ultimately found Jonathan guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment and he was sentenced to a 52-week in-person counseling program.

Throughout the entire legal process, Meagan stuck by Jonathan’s side and they became inseparable as their relationship blossomed.

via: TMZ