Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple 2 Months After His Trial: We're 'In Love' | lovebscott.com

Jonathan Majors and girlfriend Meagan Good made their red carpet debut as a couple over the weekend.

via: People

The duo made their event debut as a couple on Sunday at the 7th annual African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Special Achievement Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles, where they smiled together as they posed for photos on the red carpet.

During the outing — which came more than two months after Majors, 34, was found guilty of assault and harassment in a split verdict — the actor was asked by Extra about how he and his actress girlfriend were doing.

“In love,” Majors told the outlet with a smile. “We’re doing good, thanks for asking.”

Added Good, 42, “We’re doing great. God’s good.”

In December, Majors was found guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree and recklessly causing physical injury, as well as harassment in the second degree in a domestic violence case related to an alleged fight between him and former girlfriend Grace Jabbari in March 2023.

Now, he has been living with Good in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York City, a source confirmed to PEOPLE last month.

“They’re solid and very much in love,” the insider said of the former Marvel star and the Harlem actress, who were first romantically linked in May 2023.

The pair also now have a 4-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy and recently took a cross-country road trip from Los Angeles to New York, with a stop-off in Texas to visit Majors’ mother, Terri, PEOPLE confirmed last month.

Shortly after Majors and Good returned from their trip, The New York Times published interviews with two of the actor’s ex-girlfriends: Emma Duncan, who alleged physical and emotional abuse, and Maura Hooper, who alleged emotional abuse.

Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry described the relationships with the women as “toxic” and admitted that Majors “did say hurtful things,” but denied many of the claims of physical abuse in responses obtained by PEOPLE.

“These relationships were between young drama students and all began with mutual intensity,” Chaudhry said. Hooper and Majors dated from 2013 to 2015. His relationship with Duncan lasted from 2015 to 2019.

Two days before the Feb. 8 Times report, Majors was scheduled to be sentenced in connection with his assault trial, but the sentencing was postponed by a motion to set aside the verdict, filed by his lawyers.

A new sentencing date has been scheduled for April 8. Majors faces up to one year in jail.