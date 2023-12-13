Jonathan Majors Calls Himself a 'Great Man' in Audio Released During Domestic Violence Trial

Actor Jonathan Majors compared himself to Martin Luther King Jr. and Barack Obama in a bizarre audio clip released Tuesday by prosecutors.

via: Complex

Just one week Major’s rant towards Jabbari was described in court during the actor’s domestic violence trial, on Wednesday, a recorded audio from the conversation surfaced online per TMZ. The scolding took place six months before Majors, 34, allegedly assaulted Jabbari, 30, in the backseat of a car in New York City.

“Do you understand that?” Majors shouted at Jabbari, who sounded teary and inconsolable. “Do you really know, baby? Do you really?”

After Jabbari mustered a “yes,” Majors continued, “Then how dare you come home drunk and disturb the peace of our house when we have a plan. I would like to get to the point where your friends know what job I’m on and go, ‘I think Grace is gonna be out of commission.'”

TMZ going crazy today, they released the audio of Jonathan Majors telling his girl to be Michelle Obama and Coretta Scott King pic.twitter.com/KwCbqZSZhm — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod ?? (@big_business_) December 13, 2023

Jabbari tried to respond, but Majors continued to speak over her. “No, no. Do you understand that?” he asked. “‘Cause that team, that unit, right? Grace has to be in a certain mindset.”

He then brought up the late Coretta Scott King, an activist, author and wife of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “That’s Martin Luther King’s wife,” Majors declared. “Michelle Obama, Barack Obama’s wife.”

“I know I shouldn’t have gone out,” Jabbari said, to which Majors berated her again. “Let me just lay it out for you, right? If I am… I’m just gonna say this – My temper, my shit […] all that said, I am a great man. A great man. I am doing great things, not just for me, but for my culture and for the world. That is actually the position I’m in. That’s real. I’m not [inaudible] think about it, I didn’t ask for it; I’ve worked and that’s the situation.”

Jabbari sniffled as Majors’ tirade went on. “The woman that supports me, that I support, needs to be a great woman and make sacrifices the way that man is making for her and for them, ultimately.”

“Two nights ago, you did not do that,” Majors continued while Jabbari attempted to apologize. “Which took away from the plan, and the plan is everything. If it was just you in the house drunk, maybe I could have swallowed it.”

The audio continued for just over two minutes, but more key pieces from Majors and Jabbari’s former relationship have popped up during the trial. Shared by the New York Post, surveillance footage shows Jabbari chasing after the Creed III actor for blocks following the alleged incident in March. Majors is now dating actress Meagan Good, who’s supported him throughout the trial, which started on Dec. 4.

Majors is on trial for three misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment, to which he’s pleaded not guilty. If convicted, the actor faces up to a year in prison.