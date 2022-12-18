JoJo Siwa and TikTok Star Avery Cyrus Split After 3 Months of Dating

JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Avery Cyrus have split after three months together.
Avery shared via TikTok on Sunday that the two decided to go their separate ways.
In the footage, there was a clip featuring JoJo and Avery in an arcade with JoJo giving Avery a toy.
“This is my sorry for breaking up with you present,” JoJo said with a laugh.
“We decided that we are better off as friends!” she wrote. “We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!”
Aren’t we all just trying to figure our stuff out? Kudos to them for being brave enough to figure it out in the public eye.