JoJo Siwa and TikTok Star Avery Cyrus Split After 3 Months of Dating

December 18, 2022 7:35 PM PST

JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Avery Cyrus have split after three months together.

Avery shared via TikTok on Sunday that the two decided to go their separate ways.

The 22-year-old TikTok star shared a vlog-style video showing footage from a Royal Caribbean cruise vacation, which she went on with JoJo and other social media creators.

In the footage, there was a clip featuring JoJo and Avery in an arcade with JoJo giving Avery a toy.

“This is my sorry for breaking up with you present,” JoJo said with a laugh.

After one fan took to the comments section to say that they wanted to “know why” the two split, Avery replied to the user, writing that she and JoJo are now just friends.

“We decided that we are better off as friends!” she wrote. “We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!”

Aren’t we all just trying to figure our stuff out? Kudos to them for being brave enough to figure it out in the public eye.

