JoJo Siwa and TikTok Star Avery Cyrus Split After 3 Months of Dating

Avery shared via TikTok on Sunday that the two decided to go their separate ways.

JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Avery Cyrus have split after three months together.

In the footage, there was a clip featuring JoJo and Avery in an arcade with JoJo giving Avery a toy.

“This is my sorry for breaking up with you present,” JoJo said with a laugh.

After one fan took to the comments section to say that they wanted to “know why” the two split, Avery replied to the user, writing that she and JoJo are now just friends.

“We decided that we are better off as friends!” she wrote. “We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!”

Aren’t we all just trying to figure our stuff out? Kudos to them for being brave enough to figure it out in the public eye.