Joey Lawrence And Wife Keen To Have Double Date With Brother Matthew And TLC's Chilli

Joey gives his seal of approval.

via: AceShowbiz

Joey Lawrence is glad for his brother Matthew Lawrence amid his new relationship. The 46-year-old actor is the elder brother of “Boy Meets World” star Matthew, 42, – who separated from “Dancing with the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke last year after two years of marriage – and thinks it is “awesome” that he is now dating TLC member Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas.

“Matt’s happy, Chilli’s happy. Look, I’m not a fortune teller, you know what I mean? But I know …. all I want is for them to just be happy. So as long as that’s working, awesome. That’s all that anybody wants, you know. I think they’re doing great …. I love the fact that right now they’re super happy, so that’s great,” he said.

The former “Melissa and Joey” star – who tied the knot with Samantha Cope in 2022 but has daughters Charleston, 16, and Liberty, 12, with ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson – went on to add that he and his wife are planning a double date after briefly meeting Matthew with the “Waterfalls” hitmaker at the Hollywood Bowl.

He told PageSix, “That’s one of the things that we are going to do [a double date]. But we’ve hung out together and we went and saw her show – which was great – at the Hollywood Bowl a couple of months ago.”

The pair are thought to have been together since 2022 and went public with their relationship in January this year. Christal Jordan, a representative for Chilli, previously said, “I’ve been with Chilli since 2005 and I’ve never seen her this in love. She is glowing. They are really cute together.”