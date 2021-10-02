Joe Rogan Thinks Biden Faked His COVID-19 Booster Shot on Live TV [Video]

Joe Rogan has once again come up with a wild thought related to COVID-19. After suggesting youngsters not to get their jabs, the comedian has accused President Joe Biden of faking getting his COVID vaccine booster shot for PR stunt.

via: Daily Beast

After Biden took questions from reporters while he received his third dose of the Pfizer jab earlier this week, Rogan used his massively popular Spotify podcast to wonder aloud if it was a “real booster.”

When his guest, former CIA officer Mike Baker agreed, suggesting that it was merely “performance art,” Rogan dug deeper into his latest conspiracy theory.

“I don’t think they would take the chance,” the host said. “I think if they were going to give him a booster shot, the last thing they would do is give it to him live on television. What if he dies? What if he blacks out? What if he gets it and faints? Because people have had very bad reactions, like in the moment, for whatever reason.”

Earlier this year, the CDC reported 21 cases of anaphylaxis out of 1,893,360 first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

“Unless Kamala Harris talked him into it,” Rogan later joked—the implication being that she was trying to kill him so she could take over the job. “She’s like, go ahead, take it. Give him a double!”

While Rogan has repeatedly expressed skepticism around the COVID-19 vaccine and has not said whether or not he has received the shot himself, he confirmed that he took ivermectin—an anti-parasitic medication most commonly used for horse deworming—when he tested positive last month.

Joe Rogan seems determined to use his large platform to spread COVID disinformation.