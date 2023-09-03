Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Reportedly Headed for Divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are ending their 4-year marriage.

via: Page Six

Multiple sources told TMZ Sunday that the musician, 34, and the actress, 27, are on the cusp of filing for divorce.

One insider claimed that the pair, who share two children, have been experiencing “serious problems” in their relationship.

Over the past three months, Jonas has reportedly been caring for their young kids “pretty much all of the time” — even while touring the country with his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

Page Six previously reported that Turner was seen dancing in the crowd at Yankee Stadium for the opening night of the Jonas Brothers’ tour last month.

However, the pair, who tied the knot in May 2019, have since been spotted without their wedding rings.

They also recently sold their Miami mansion just one year after purchasing it.

Page Six has reached out to reps for the couple but did not immediately hear back.