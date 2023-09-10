Joe Jonas Breaks Silence Over Sophie Turner Divorce During Dodger Stadium Concert [Video]

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their split via a joint statement they shared on social media on Wednesday.

The situation soon turned chaotic after various tabloids and online investigators created various theories about the problems in their marriage.

During a packed audience at Dodger Stadium, Jonas made his first public statement.“It’s been a tough week. I just wanna say, look, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it,” he told the crowd right before singing “Hesitate,” a song written for Turner. “Okay? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”

“It’s been a tough week,” Joe Jonas says at the Jonas Brothers’ Dodger Stadium Show. “I just wanna say, look: if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. Okay? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.” pic.twitter.com/6BW4ugrQ5N — Katcy Stephan (@katcystephan) September 10, 2023

In another fan video from the concert, Jonas appeared to shed a tear as he performed the song. “It’s like my vows before I wrote my vows,” Jonas said during the Happiness Continues concert film in 2020. “It’s my promise to Sophie.”

This marks Joe Jonas’ first public statement since he and Sophie Turner shared a joint message on Instagram on September 6. Addressed from “the two of us,” the statement read, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.”

They continued, “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”