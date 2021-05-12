Joe Budden Trends Online After He Speaks Out About Firing Rory From His Podcast [Photos + Video]

Joe Budden has officially fired his co-host, Rory, from The Joe Budden Podcast.

via: The Source

The Joe Budden Podcast has been in turmoil for quite some time. Back in March, fans of the show were surprised to see that JBP co-hosts Rory and Mal had seemingly been replaced. For about a month, the show went on without Rory and Mal, and without any official word from Rory, Mal, or Joe, many fans speculated that the two had left the show.

On their first episode back, Rory, Mal, and Joe spoke on their grievances with each other, the two returned for a second show, then the podcast went on a week-long vacation. All was well, or so we thought.

Episode 437 of the JBP was uploaded and then quickly taken down from streaming services. Joe then took to Twitter to hint at the show’s end. “Helluva run!! God bless,” Joe tweeted along with the shrugging shoulders emoji. He soon tweeted “Helluva run!! God bless.”

Helluva run!! God bless. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) May 12, 2021

A Twitter user then asked if the pod was over, to which Budden replied “100000 %”

Before the podcast was abruptly taken off of streaming services after only an hour, some Twitter users were able to record a clip of the podcast where Joe talked about his frustrations with Rory and Mal and fired both of them.

Joe Budden Violating Rory and Mal and then Firing Rory ??? pic.twitter.com/9skG6MiLFt — Snoop $DOGE ?(DoOnlyGoodEveryday) (@TheDarknessDev) May 12, 2021

Joe Budden Addressing The Rory and @Akademiks beef (Part3) pic.twitter.com/kz38Iej12P — Snoop $DOGE ?(DoOnlyGoodEveryday) (@TheDarknessDev) May 12, 2021

After receiving mixed opinions online, Joe Budden took to Twitter to clarify his decision. He writes, “friend or not, I’m NEVER funding someone’s sabotage of me, that will NEVER happen… i get far away from the threat…. You can think piece until your face turns blue” as well as “God bless.”

Friend or not, I’m NEVER funding someone’s sabotage of me, that will NEVER happen… i get far away from the threat…. You can think piece until your face turns blue ?????? — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) May 12, 2021

Sorry not sorry ????? — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) May 11, 2021

No word from Rory as of yet.